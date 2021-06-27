One killed as speeding bikes collide on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: A 28-year-old motorcycle enthusiast from Delhi died after his speeding vehicle allegedly collided with his friend’s motorcycle on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday morning. Police said that it appears the riders were racing their motorcycles which led to the accident.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Teotia, a native of Mehrauli in Delhi. His friend, identified as Yash Kumar, 30, who is a resident of Rohini in Delhi, was seriously injured in the incident, police said.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Knowledge Park police station, said that the two bikers had come to Greater Noida area on a joyride. “ The accident took place on Agra-Noida side of the expressway around 9.50am. The rear tyre of Teotia’s bike got burst and he lost balance at around two kilometres from Zero Point in Greater Noida. Kumar, coming in the same direction, hit the Teotia’s bike and the two riders were injured,” he said.

The SHO said that police received information about the accident through Twitter. “A police team reached the spot and rushed the two victims to a private hospital where Teotia died. Kumar is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Singh said police have not received any complaint in this regard. “We will conduct an awareness drive and advise people not to race on the Yamuna Expressway as it could be fatal,” the SHO said.

Ashutosh Singh, Noida traffic inspector, said the traffic police frequently conduct enforcement drives to check racing bikes. “The police team stops them at the DND Flyway and Chilla Boder, and asks them to return. It appears that the two bikers from Delhi took some other routes for the Yamuna Expressway. We will conduct an enforcement drive on the expressway soon,” he said.

A few months ago, a sports bike riders’ video had surfaced in which they were seen racing on the Yamuna Expressway. Police said that these bikers, mostly from Delhi, usually go for a joyride on the Yamuna Expressway till Rabupura and Jewar, and then return.