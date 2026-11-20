Ghaziabad: Two personnel of the 47th battalion of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and a private person were detained on Thursday for allegedly facilitating candidates to clear medical test of the UP police 2025 direct recruitment exam for the post of constables. The step followed registration of an FIR on Wednesday on a complaint lodged by the 47th PAC battalion officials based in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. (Representational image)

The step followed registration of an FIR on Wednesday on a complaint lodged by the 47th PAC battalion officials based in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

“The complaint said that a person was making phone calls to candidates and their families to help the candidates clear the medical test. An FIR under relevant sections was registered, and three suspects—a private person, a constable, and a head clerk of the PAC—were taken into custody,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Abhay Rajendra Daga, adding that an investigation is underway.

The FIR, seen by HT, was registered at the Kavi Nagar police station under the BNS sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and also under sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act related to a public servant being bribed and criminal misconduct by a public servant.

The medical examination and character verification proceedings of the candidates of direct recruitment 2025 for the posts of police constables and equivalent posts are underway at the 47th Battalion PAC, Ghaziabad, from November 14 to November 21.

In the FIR, PAC officials stated that they learned about the alleged phone calls from sources.

A senior Ghaziabad police official said that the suspects possessed a complete list of about 464 candidates, including their call letters.

“The investigation will also try to find out how the suspects gained access to the list and will also try to find out the involvement of more persons, if any,” ACP Daga said.

“The mobile number was given to the surveillance cell for inquiry, and it was reported that the number is being used by a resident of Masuri in Ghaziabad. Upon interrogation, he revealed that a 47th battalion PAC constable provided him all details,” the FIR stated.

“From November 14 onwards, the man started approaching the candidates and their family members, and demanded money for it,” the FIR further stated.

Kalpna Saxena, DIG of the PAC sector, Meerut, said, “The commandant of the 47th PAC battalion will be able to comment appropriately on the issue.”

Charu Nigam, the commandant of the 47th battalion, could not be reached for comments while the phone of Vir Kumar, deputy commandant, remained switched off.