36th Spring Fest 2024 to take off in Panchkula today

Hot air balloon will be the centre of attraction at the two-day 36th Spring Fest 2024 that will kick off at Town Park, Sector 5, on Saturday. Preparations underway for the 36th Spring Fest that will be held at Town Park, Sector 5, Panchkula, on Saturday and Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal will inaugurate the festival at 10.30 am, while Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta will be the chief guest at the prize distribution and closing ceremony at 4 pm on Sunday.

As part of the festival, the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran will be organising a host of activities and competitions for visitors of all age groups.

The first day will feature pot painting, face painting, tattoo, mehndi, rangoli, best-out-of-waste and fancy dress competitions, environmental quiz and Hasya Kavi Sammelan.

On the second day, the development authority has planned duet dance, healthy baby show, fashion show, solo singing, mono acting and folk dance performances. Cultural nights will also be organised on both days. On Saturday, CM’s OSD (Special Publicity Cell) Gajendra Phogat will perform at Yavanika Park. A Punjabi Night is also scheduled to be held on the concluding day.

Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula, won the “Best maintained garden in a primary school” title. (Sant Arora/HT)

Among the various awards announced ahead of the festival, the “Best maintained garden in a high school” title was awarded to The Gurukul, Sector 20, Panchkula, while Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula, bagged the title in the primary school category.