Home / Cities / Others / 4,000 anganwadi centres converted into playschools in Haryana
others

4,000 anganwadi centres converted into playschools in Haryana

With an aim to provide quality pre-primary education to children from all sections of society, the Haryana government has converted 4,000 Anganwadi centres into playschools
From April 1, pre-school education will be introduced at these centres, where free enrolment drive will start on March 31. (HT File)
From April 1, pre-school education will be introduced at these centres, where free enrolment drive will start on March 31. (HT File)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

With an aim to provide quality pre-primary education to children from all sections of society, the Haryana government has converted 4,000 Anganwadi centres into playschools.

From April 1, pre-school education will be formally introduced at these centres, where the free enrolment drive will start on March 31.

Panchkula additional deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha appealed to parents of children aged three to six to enrol them in these playschools.

He said no admission fee will be charged, and children will be provided quality food, vaccination and regular health checkups.

“A total of 4,000 Anganwadi centres have been converted into playschools and the remaining 21,962 will also provide early childhood education. In addition to the training of the state resource group in 2021-22, the training of all child development project officers, supervisors and Anganwadi workers has been completed. They have also completed practice classes with children,” Sinha said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out