Air quality dips in Prayagraj with advent of winters

Amidst growing concerns over deteriorating air quality in different parts of the country and the state, Sangam city residents too are experiencing a gradual dip in the air quality with the advent of winters. Smog over Prayagraj city on Tuesday evening. (HT)

Though the air quality index (AQI) of Prayagraj as per the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) continues to remain in the moderate range (101 to 200), the AQI at different locations where air quality monitoring stations (AQMSs) exist, are showing AQI in the poor (200 to 300) range.

As compared to Delhi and other cities within the National Capital Region (NCR) where air quality has fallen to ‘poor’ or ‘severe’ level, Prayagraj is doing quite well, maintain the UPPCB officials.

On Monday evening (November 6) the average AQI of Prayagraj as per the central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin remained at 188 (moderate) with PM2.5 and PM 10 while on Tuesday evening (November 7), the average AQI fell to 238 (poor).

UPPCB officials shared that there were three AQMSs in Prayagraj including one each at UPPCB premises at Jhunsi, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad at Shivkuti and Prayagraj Nagar Nigam premises in Civil Lines. At around 1pm on Tuesday, the station-level AQI at Jhunsi was at 179 (moderate) but in the heart of the city at Civil Lines it was at 261 while at MNNIT-Shivkuti it was at 264.

While the ‘moderate’ AQI indicates possibility of breathing discomfort to people with lung, asthma and heart diseases, the ‘poor’ AQI indicates possible breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

CPCB data shows that AQI of Prayagraj was 226 (poor) on October 30 before improving to 161 (moderate) on October 31 and being recorded at 108 (moderate) on November 2 before again falling to 231 (poor) on November 3.

Regional officer, UPPCB-Prayagraj RK Singh said that till now the AQI of Prayagraj has remained in ‘moderate’ range. “However, if wind level drops it could worsen,” he warned.

Singh said that Prayagraj Nagar Nigam was undertaking defogging and water sprinkling to settle the dust. He urged people to wear a facemask as an added precaution.

An expert in the field and associated with UPPCB in monitoring air quality levels in Prayagraj, Prof Rakesh Chandra Vaishya of MNNIT’s Civil Engineering department said that in general the air quality of Prayagraj remains in moderate range as the temperature has not dipped much yet and stubble burning also not a problem in the region.

“So, the road dust during peak commuting time, fog in the mornings and smog in the evenings are the major problems the city has at present. However, as the winter sets in and the temperature dips, the atmospheric mixing depth will come down significantly and the air pollution level would rise,” he said.

