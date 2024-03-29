Blast near Assam-Manipur border, Assam Rifles launches probe

Silchar: A blast took place in the Jakuradhor area in Manipur’s Jiribam district near the Assam-Manipur border in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. Two shops were damaged in the blast in Manipur’s Jiribam district near the Assam-Manipur border (HT Photo)

Police said that two shops were damaged in the incident, adding no person was injured.

Assam Rifles, which is probing the incident, said improvised explosive devices were probably used in the blast.

Officials said the remains of the explosives have been sent for forensic tests. “It looks like an IED, but it cannot be confirmed before we get the test reports,” said officials.

Locals said a clash broke out between two groups in the area, and this blast could be a result of that.

“We have visited the area and met the locals. It looks like a personal issue. Someone said that the shopkeeper was doing good business, and so some people were jealous of him,” officials mentioned above said.

Police said they have registered a case based on the complaint filed by one Buddhi Singh, the owner of one of the shops, and are trying to identify anyone involved in the incident.