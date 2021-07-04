Home / Cities / Others / Five injured as bus overturns in Chamba
Five injured as bus overturns in Chamba

Five people were injured -- two of them critically -- when the private bus they were travelling in overturned at Tikrigarh in Churah subdivision of Chamba district
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 12:35 AM IST

Five people were injured -- two of them critically -- when the private bus they were travelling in overturned at Tikrigarh in Churah subdivision of Chamba district.

The bus was on its way from Chardha to Bhanradu, Chamba superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said.

The two critically injured women have been referred to Chamba Medical College. The others were provided first aid at Tissa hospital. There were more than 25 people on board.

As per initial reports, the driver had lost control over the wheel due to a snag in the vehicle.

Police launched the rescue operation with the help of locals.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

