FYJC CET: Technical committee to review website crash

PUNE: A day after the launch of the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) for registration for the Class 11 CET examination, the website suffered technical glitches due to heavy traffic and was eventually shut down. Turns out lakhs of students were trying to register at the same time for the CET exam scheduled on August 21 this year.

Dinkar Patil, chairman, MSBSHSE, said, “The website login id saw a heavy rush of users at the same time so it started developing technical issues and we had to close it down.”

However, the MSBSHSE has constituted a technical committee to review and repair the website. “I have now instructed our technical committee to review issues in the online registration process and come out with a solution soon. We will try to fix the problem as early as possible and reopen the website for students to register,” Patil said.

The Class 11 CET exam is optional and students who wish to appear for it have to register themselves on the website. Registrations began on July 20 and while the original deadline for completion of registration was announced as July 26, the same might be extended due to the technical glitches. As per guidelines, this will be the first such CET exam to be conducted free-of-cost for state board students whereas students from all other boards will have to pay ₹178 in registration fees. Students need to choose their examination centre at the time of registration and hall tickets will accordingly be provided to them online.

Furnishing more details, Patil said, “The CET exam will have four subjects including Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English. Each subject carries 25 marks and the duration of the exam is two hours. It will be conducted in the multiple choice objective type question (MCOQ) format.”

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Class 10 examination was cancelled and the marks were calculated based on an internal assessment of the students’ performance. A total of 1,575,752 students were registered for the Class 10 exam, of which 1,574,994 passed. The passing percentage is 99.95% which is 4.65% more than last year.