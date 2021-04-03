Gurugram: Discom, admin asked to ensure regular power supply, other facilities to mandis

Gurugram: With the procurement of wheat having started in the state from April 1, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN) has directed its sub-divisional officers to ensure that electricity is supplied to anaj mandis (agriculture markets) without disruptions.

Balkar Singh, managing director, DHBVN, said that power will be supplied round the clock and if any market falls in the purview of a feeder, where continuous supply is not possible, arrangements should be made to supply electricity through diesel generator sets. “The DHBVN officials must coordinate with local officials of these markets and identify areas where power from gensets needs to be supplied, and look for space to install and operate these gensets so that procurement of crops takes place without a hitch,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the state government, meanwhile, said that within two days of the start of Rabi crop procurement, as many as 3,574 farmers brought about 2.5 lakh quintals of wheat to the procurement centres, which was procured by government agencies at minimum support price.

The state government also said that farmers who wish to bring their wheat crop next week for procurement can register on the e-kharid portal and can choose the date and mandi as per their wish. Besides, the farmers can also choose their schedule by contacting the secretary of the respective market committee or the mandi call centre.

The spokesperson also said that the payment will reach directly in the accounts of the farmers.