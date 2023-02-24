HC grants bail to ‘mastermind’ of Atala violence

PRAYAGRAJ Accused of orchestrating the post-Friday namaz violence at Atala (Prayagraj) on June 10, 2022, Javed Mohammad (alias Javed Pump) has been granted bail by the Allahabad high court. Following the violence, a criminal case was lodged against Javed at district’s Khuldabad police station. Following the violence, a criminal case was lodged against Javed at district’s Khuldabad police station. (HT Photo)

Justice Ajay Bhanot granted bail to Javed with a caveat that he should not post any message that disrupts social harmony or national unity. Earlier, the court had, on January 28, 2023, granted bail to Javed in a similar criminal case registered at Kareli police station of Prayagraj district.

Earlier, appearing for the applicant, senior advocate SFA Naqvi contended that Javed had been languishing in jail since June 10, 2022, and many similarly placed accused have already been released on bail, therefore, he too is entitled to be released on bail.

Naqvi further said that the applicant is a law-abiding citizen who holds the unity of the country and amity between various communities very close to his heart. “The applicant has neither posted nor shall post any messages which disrupt social harmony in the society”, the counsel added.

The present FIR was lodged against Javed Mohammad and some others under various sections of IPC, Explosive Substance Act, Public Property Damages Act and Explosive Substance Act at Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj district.