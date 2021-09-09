Himachal logs four deaths, 163 new Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded 163 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday taking the state’s tally to 2,15,074 while the death toll rose to 3,606 after four people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 38 were reported in Kangra, 28 in Shimla, 25 in Mandi, 20 in Hamirpur, 15 in Bilaspur, 12 in Una, 11 in Kullu, eight in Chamba, four in Kinnaur, three in Solan and two in Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have climbed to 1,703 while recoveries reached 2,09,737 after 138 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst hit district with 47,969 cases followed by Mandi where 30,182 infections have been reported to date and 26,824 cases in Shimla.