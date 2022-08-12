IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Several colourful programmes were presented by students under the aegis of Student Gymkhana to mark the occasion.
Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. He also gave several tips to students on how to remain happy in life despite several oddities. He advised students to create values such as being ever evolving, patience, concentration and curiosity to achieve greater success in their lives.
Prof RS Verma, acting director, IIIT-A gave a clarion call to IIIT-A fraternity for working hard to get patents and copyrights. The institute is now 24 years old and completely mature for getting several patents and IPR every year. Students, faculties and infrastructure are the three pillars of any institute, he said while laying emphasis on the importance of learning rather than seeking job placements for students.
Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far. Prof Vijrendra Singh, dean, students’ affairs presented a detailed overview of the last two-decade journey of the IIIT-A. He said several aspects of new national education policy were already implemented at the institute.
All heads of departments including, IT, applied science, management and electronics and communication engineering presented their one-year annual report before the audience.
Earlier, the programme began with lighting of lamp by the chief guest and Saraswati Vandana. Later, students presented a cultural programme including kavi sammelan, drama and dance performances.
-
Experts sceptical over implementation of Navi Mumbai’s new Development Plan
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has published its very first proposed 250 pages Development Plan (DP) for the city. Its implementation will incur an expenditure of ₹10,589Cr wherein the mere cost of acquisition of the plots is projected at ₹1,764Cr. Prior to this, Navi Mumbai's development was done as per the plans determined by CIDCO. For further development as foreseen, NMMC has documented 924 plots, demand pending with CIDCO.
-
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
-
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
-
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
-
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics