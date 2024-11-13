Manipur: Armed miscreants allegedly set ablaze two trucks carrying essential items

Unknown miscreants on Wednesday morning set ablaze two trucks that were en route to Longmai, Noney, and Tamenglong districts in Manipur, loaded with essential items. The burnt truck after it was attacked by miscreants. (Sourced photo)

In response to the incident, the Rongmei Naga community condemned the attack that was allegedly carried out by armed Kuki militants, and announced an immediate boycott of Kukis in Tamenglong and Noney districts.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday between Lhangnom village and Old Keiphundai village in Tamenglong, under the jurisdiction of Tousem police station.

According to the police, eight trucks carrying essential commodities, including rice, onions, and potatoes, were heading towards Noney when unknown armed miscreants stopped the vehicles and set two trucks on fire. The remaining six trucks managed to escape the scene.

Police said the identity of those responsible for the crime is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation Manipur (RNSOM) issued a statement, alleging that the two trucks were first fired at with automatic rifles before being set ablaze.

The statement noted that this is the second such incident targeting vehicles along NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam), following the recent incident in Kaimai.

RNSOM warned that “the attack is a deliberate attempt to undermine the existence of the Rongmei people within their own jurisdiction”.

The body declared a total boycott of all supplies to Kukis in Tamenglong and Noney districts, effective immediately and lasting until further notice.

According to the statement, this decision is a direct result of the Kuki community’s “irresponsible and violent actions”, which have disrupted the peaceful atmosphere in the region.

The Rongmei people have consistently appealed to the Jiribam Police to allow all vehicles, both loaded and unloaded, to travel freely along NH-37, round the clock, between Jiribam, Tamenglong, and Noney districts, a request that has been complied with and appreciated, even in the absence of security escorts.