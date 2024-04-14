Mumbai: Amidst reports about discontent in the state Congress over Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) seat-sharing pact, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the leadership of parties in the alliance must pacify their local leaders and workers to achieve the goal of defeating the BJP. MVA leaders must rein in party workers: Uddhav

The MVA also received a further boost in Jalgaon on Saturday, as Laxman Patil, the district chief of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and several workers of BJP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) at a programme in Mumbai in the presence of Thackeray. Jalgaon’s sitting MP Unmesh Patil had joined Shiv Sena (UBT) earlier this month after the BJP refused to renominate him.

Speaking to reporters during the programme in Mumbai, Thackeray expressed unhappiness over the discontent and open opposition to Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates in Mumbai and Sangli.

“The seat sharing pact of MVA was declared four days ago. Now, party leaders should pacify their local leaders and workers in different areas. We are working together for a big goal, which is to defeat the BJP. So now we should work together to achieve it,” he said.

On workers from BJP and other parties joining Shiv Sena (UBT), he said there was growing unrest among people across the country after 10 years of the Narendra Modi regime and political workers were now speaking their minds openly. “There is huge unrest among people and political workers of different parties about the BJP government. That’s why people from different parties including BJP now joining us,” he said.

Thackeray further said that this Lok Sabha election is a fight between democracy and dictatorship and the nation cannot afford to hand over power to the dictatorial regime once again.

“We have seen the effects of one nation and one leader. After that, we have realised that for a strong nation, one party rule with huge majority is not needed. We have also seen that coalition governments like those headed by PV Narsimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh worked well – in fact, the country achieved greater economic progress under them. We cannot afford to bring back the Modi government which has a dictatorial mindset,” said Thackeray.