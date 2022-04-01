No UP worker will migrate for employment: Minister Rajbhar
Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar has said now no labourer of Uttar Pradesh would be compelled to migrate to other state in search of employment as the state government will make every effort to provide them work.
“The vision of our party is ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’. Following it, We are committed to improving the standard of living of the labourers so that they also get an opportunity to live a wonderful life,” the minister said.
Rajbhar expressed these views while addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters in a function held to welcome him near Maharaja Suheldev Park in Sarnath on Friday. He also garlanded the statue of Maharaja Suheldev on the occasion.
The UP cabinet minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for giving him the responsibility of labour and employment ministry. Prominent among those present on the occasion included Chandrashekhar Rajbhar, Raghunath Bhagat, Fagu Rajbhar, Prakash Rajbhar, Sanjay Singh, Arvind Pandey, Brijesh Pandey, Akhand Singh, Shashank Srivastava and Pawan Choubey.
In the recently concluded UP assembly polls, Rajbhar was elected an MLA from Shivpur assembly seat of Varanasi for second time in a row.
LeT terrorist killed in Shopian encounter
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. The slain militant has been identified as Muneeb Ahmad Shiekh of Shopian. A police spokesman said that based on specific input regarding presence of a terrorist in Turkwangam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police along with 44RR and 178 battalion of CRPF.
Woman’s bid to set self afire near Lok Bhawan foiled
A 52-year-old woman allegedly tried to immolate herself by putting kerosene on her body near Lok Bhawan secretariat on Vidhan Sabha Marg in Lucknow on Friday afternoon, police officials said. They said the attempt was foiled by vigilant police personnel deployed there. The woman accused police personnel of Lucknow's Gosaiganj police station of sending her son to jail in a false case—an allegation denied by senior police officers. They said the matter was being enquired.
Woman who hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker in Sopore arrested
A 41-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for hurling a petrol bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore three days ago. Akthar, was arrested from north Kashmir's Baramulla district and is an overground Lashkar-e-Taiba worker, police said. She has three cases registered against her at different police stations in north Kashmir. A mother of four a resident of Sheeri village on Uri Baramulla highway, Akthar, is a mother of four.
Sanitation workers’ death: Demand for action against private agency
Lucknow Municipal Corporation corporators on Friday kept up the pressure on authorities over the death of two sanitation workers while cleaning a sewer in Sadatganj area on Tuesday, even as they demanded action against the private agency that was given the contract to clean sewers. Another corporator Girish Mishra said, “The agency given the sewer cleaning work was not performing the task properly and also not following norms.”
Businesses welcome decision to withdraw Covid curbs, leave face mask decision to consumers
Mumbai: After two years of on and off lockdown and strict curbs to control the spread of Covid-19, the state government's decision to lift all restrictions from April 1 in Maharashtra was a welcoming change for industries and businesses. Viren Shah, president, of the Federation of Retail Traders welfare association- Maharashtra (FRTWA), echoed the sentiment. “The cycle will come back to normal,” he said. “This depends on the customers. We don't force them,” he added.
