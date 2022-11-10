Odisha blackmailing case: ED raids premises linked to Archana Nag

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided at least six premises linked to Archana Nag, 26, who has been arrested for allegedly amassing wealth by blackmailing prominent people in Odisha using sexually explicit videos.

Officials said her parents’ home in Kalahandi and Nag’s residence in Bhubaneswar were among the premises raided. Central Reserve Police Force and state police personnel were deployed during the raids.

The agency booked Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, and their associates Khageswar Patra and Shradhanjali Behera this month. Patra and Behera have been on the run.

The jailed couple allegedly amassed assets worth around ₹30 crore from 2018 to 2022 mainly through blackmailing prominent politicians by threatening them to make their videos viral. ED is looking into the source of the money they received, their bank accounts, and properties.

ED officials were likely to summon people who allegedly paid money to the couple over the last four years. Nag owns a palatial house in Bhubaneswar, luxurious cars, bikes, a farmhouse, and valuables worth crores.