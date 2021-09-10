PAU celebrates National Nutrition Month

The department of extension education and communication management of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) celebrated National Nutrition Month. More than 40 Anganwadi workers and farm women participated in the celebrations.

Kiranjot Sidhu, head of the department of home science extension education and communication management, expressed her views on the importance of health and nutrition. She emphasized the need for the adoption of nutrition gardens at the household level and the use of local and seasonal food sources to meet the nutritional requirements of families.

Sukhdeep Kaur, assistant professor, spoke about the importance of celebrating National Nutrition Month. She discussed the theme ‘Feeding Smart Right from Start’ for this year’s celebration and urged the participants, particularly the young girls to understand the importance of feeding nutritional food to children right from their birth.

Mandeep Sharma, assistant professor, emphasized on inclusion of different types of vegetables and fruits in the daily diet because a balanced diet with a combination of essential nutrients and calories is pivotal for the smooth working and growth of a human body.