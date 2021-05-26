Home / Cities / Others / Rajindra hospital docs save black fungus patient’s eye
Early diagnosis and early surgical intervention is required to prevent the spread of fungus to vital organs, say doctors. (Representational image) (HT PHOTO)
Rajindra hospital docs save black fungus patient’s eye

The surgery was carried out by a team from the ENT department, led by Dr Sanjeev Bhagat, Dr Dinesh Kumar Sharma and Dr Vishav Yadav.
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 01:34 AM IST

Doctors at the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala performed an advanced endoscopic procedure to preserve the eyes of a patient suffering from black fungus after recovery from Covid-19.

The infection had spread to the eye orbit, putting the vision of the patient at risk.

The doctors cleared the infection through an advanced endoscopic process and successfully preserved the patient’s eye. The surgery was carried out by a team from the ENT department, led by Dr Sanjeev Bhagat, Dr Dinesh Kumar Sharma and Dr Vishav Yadav.

Professor and head of the ENT department, Dr Sanjeev Bhagat said, “Early diagnosis and early surgical intervention is required to prevent the spread of fungus to vital organs.”

Dr Rajan Singla, director-principal, Government Medical College, Patiala, said, “At present, there are five patients of mucormycosis (fungal infection) under treatment at the institute. This is the first such case in which debridement has been done. A panel of experts is keeping a watch on other patients.”

