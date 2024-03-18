Rehearsal done for 85th CRPF Day in Prayagraj

A grand parade will be organised to commemorate CRPF Day at Phaphamau on March 19. A rehearsal of the parade was done on Sunday in the presence of chief guest DG CRPF Anish Dayal Singh. Rehearsal for CRPF Day held in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT)

Cobra, Anti-Terror Wing, Women Wing and other wings of CRPF displayed their talents on the occasion. Equipped with modern and sophisticated firearms, the CRPF teams showed their strength during the rehearsal.

Eight units of different sectors of CRPF performed march past while trophies were awarded to offices and battalions of CRPF for outstanding performance. The CRPF personnel were also felicitated for distinguished services.

Listing the achievements of CRPF, the DG paid tributes to the martyred personnel. He said that the government made 16500 new recruitments under mission mode. During the past some time, 1738 naxalites surrendered before the CRPF, he added.