Two killed in bus mishap in Darbhanga

Two persons were killed and several passengers were injured on Wednesday after a bus skidded off the road and fell into 20ft-deep gorge in Darbhanga district, police said
By Bishnu K Jha, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:54 PM IST

Two persons were killed and several passengers were injured on Wednesday after a bus skidded off the road and fell into 20ft-deep gorge in Darbhanga district, police said.

The bus was on its way from Darbhanga to Begusarari when its driver lost control near Saidnagar under Bahadurpur police station (PS), barely ten minutes after setting off on the journey from Laheriasarsai bus stand in Darbhanga.

The driver and cleaner of the bus fled the spot, police said.

Those killed were a tea seller and a cyclist, Bahadurpur police station in-charge Ram Krishna said.

Some of the injured passengers were sent to Darbhanga Medical College and Hosoital (DMCH) for treatment.

An eyewitness, Mohd Kalam said he had gone to a roadside tea stall, when the bus driver suddenly lost control. The bus hit the tea seller and a cyclist, killing both of them on spot.

There were about 40 passengers in the bus, sources said.

