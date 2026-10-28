UP Board debars 245 schools from 2027 class 10, 12 exam centre process

: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has debarred 245 schools from the examination centre allocation process for the 2027 High School (class 10) and Intermediate (class 12) examinations. The action was taken over various irregularities, including allegedly helping impersonators appear in examinations and forwarding examination forms of ineligible students. UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj (Sourced)

Of the 245 schools, 36 were debarred for irregularities reported during the 2026 board examinations. The remaining 209 were debarred in previous years. Board officials said several schools in the latter category have been barred for life. Last year, the board debarred 254 schools from the examination centre allocation process.

The irregularities that led to the action include forwarding examination forms of ineligible students, submitting forged applications for private candidates, distributing incorrect question papers and other lapses at examination centres. Officials said some schools were also found to have deliberately allowed impersonators to appear in board examinations.

The examination committee also ordered lifetime debarment for several schools after analysing mobile phone data linked to alleged examination mafia members arrested by the Special Task Force (STF). Those arrested included a revenue lekhpal who was allegedly involved in examination-related irregularities, officials said.

The board also placed hundreds of schools that frequently appear on the list of potential examination centres in a restricted category. These schools are later excluded at the district level because of inadequate infrastructure or other shortcomings. Officials said a significant number of these schools are government-run secondary schools.

Meanwhile, the list of proposed examination centres, along with the allocation of students to the centres, has been uploaded to the UP Board website, board secretary Bhagwati Singh said.

He said the selection had been made on the basis of foundational data verified by the tehsil-level committee. The list is now awaiting approval from the District Examination Centre Committee, which is chaired by the district magistrate.

Students, parents, principals and school managements can submit objections or complaints about the proposed examination centres through the UP Board portal by October 28. They must provide supporting evidence along with their submissions. Officials said no objections would be entertained after the deadline.