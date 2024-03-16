U.P. Board exams: Evaluation of Class 10, 12 answer sheets begins

The evaluation of the answer sheets of U.P. Board’s Class 10 and Class 12 examinations commenced at 259 evaluation centres across the state from Saturday. Evaluation of UP Board answer sheets underway at an evaluation centre in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT Photo)

On the first day, deputy controllers trained examiners and deputy chief examiners on evaluation of answer sheets and some sample copies were also examined. This was the reason that out of total 3,01,17,723 answer sheets, only 9,54,994 could be evaluated on the first day, officials said.

Out of the 9,99,780 answer sheets allotted at nine evaluation centres of Prayagraj, 27,497 copies of High School and 18,959 copies of Intermediate were evaluated. Less than half the total 5,511 evaluators (2,445) reported on the first day.

Not a single copy could be checked in Kulbhaskar Ashram Inter College and KP Inter College. At KP Inter College, due to the inability to form a group of teachers for panel evaluation of High School social science answer sheets, the copies could not be evaluated. Out of 1,251 examiners allotted at KP College, only 111 reported for duty.

At Government Inter College, Prayagraj, 11,599 High School and 568 Intermediate copies were examined while 5,973 copies of Intermediate were evaluated at Kesar Vidyapeeth, 6,601 at Anglo Bengali Inter College, 8,699 at Crosthwaite Girls College and 9,297 copies were evaluated at Bharat Scout and Guide Inter College even as 2,313 copies of Intermediate were evaluated in CAV Inter College and 1,406 copies of Intermediate at Agrasen College were examined on the first day in Prayagraj. District inspector of schools (DIoS)-Prayagraj PN Singh visited the evaluation centres.

U.P. Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that evaluation work will conclude by March 31.

“In a total of 13 working days, the copies will be evaluated by 1,47,097 examiners. For High School, 94,802 examiners have been appointed for the evaluation of 1.76 crore answer sheets and 52,295 examiners have been appointed for the evaluation of 1.25 crore answer sheets of the intermediate examinations,” he said.

Officials said that the results of U.P. Board’s high school and intermediate exam may be announced by the last week of April.