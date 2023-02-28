UP Board: Over 3 lakh students skip exams, 11 proxy candidates nabbed

On the 9th day of the UP Board examination on Monday, over 3.5 lakh students skipped exams and 11 proxy candidates were nabbed. Students coming out of a centre after appearing in their UP Board exams in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT Photo)

On the day, science examination of class 10 (first shift) and mathematics and biology of class 12 (second shift) was held. A total of 31,11,714 candidates were registered for high school and 15,84,418 for intermediate examinations.

More than 2,31,242 candidates left the examination in the first shift. Likewise, in the second shift, 1,21,070 skipped the examination taking the total to 3,52,312.

Also, 11 proxy candidates were caught during the high school science examination in the first shift and an FIR has been lodged against all of them and they have been sent to jail. Among them, three were caught from Gorakhpur, two each in Firozabad and Agra respectively and one each from Kushi Nagar, Mirzapur, Mau and Ballia districts.

The board, through its regional offices, got the strongrooms of a total of 2,800 examination centres checked in the entire state before the commencement of the examination on Monday.

Meanwhile, UP Board has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against solvers/proxy- examinees. As such, after taking strict action against the impersonators, now the Board has decided that it would initiate the process of withdrawing the recognition of such schools from where such impersonators have been caught. Besides, these examination centres will also be debarred for life, officials shared.

So far 100 impersonators have been caught during the ongoing exams that started on February 16 and all of them have been sent to jail, officials added.

UP Board secretary, Divyakant Shukla has apprised all the officers of the department about this decision and all sensitive examination centres are being reviewed continuously.

“The examination passed off peacefully across the state. All supporting officials worked very hard to conduct the exam in a fair and transparent manner,” said UP Board secretary.

Many sensitive centres were closely being scrutinised right till Monday morning. In fact, strongrooms of examination centres were examined in two to three rounds. Till Monday, these centres have been checked 18,926 times since the commencement of the examination from February 16. Of this, the strong rooms of 2,800 examination centres were checked on Sunday and Monday itself, said Shukla.