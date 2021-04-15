Video shows cop being slapped in Uttam Nagar

New Delhi: A video clip of a policeman repeatedly being slapped by some people inside a house in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar earlier this month has promoted an enquiry, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to Santosh Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), until some weeks ago, the policeman seen being assaulted in the video was deployed as the personal security officer (PSO) of a local man, Sanjay Gupta. Gupta runs a gymnasium, the officer said.

“As per the initial probe, on April 1 the policeman went to meet Sanjay Gupta in Uttam Nagar. Some argument happened there and some people began beating the policeman,” said the DCP.

The video footage showed two men repeatedly slapping the policeman who was seated on a sofa, even as a second policeman made some attempts to intervene.

The policeman being assaulted was in his uniform and appeared to be carrying a gun, but the video did not show him attempting to strike back.

What issue led to the alleged argument and the assault remained unclear, the DCP said.

The matter was not directly brought to the police’s notice and it emerged only after the video clip surfaced.

“Prima facie a case of assault on police person appears to be made out. However, Delhi Police takes such matters very seriously. An enquiry into the incident is underway and appropriate action will be taken in due course,” part of a statement released by the DCP said.