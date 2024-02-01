Woman trampled to death by elephant herd in Assam: Officials

Silchar: A 31-year-old woman was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Assam’s Chirang district on Wednesday, forest officials said. Elephant herd (Representative Photo)

Officials said that the incident took place in the Panbari area in the morning when the woman had gone to collect wood in the nearby forest area.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

According to the forest officials, the woman identified as Jonali Kalita, had gone to the periphery area of the Manas National Park with her husband to collect wood when they accidentally came in front of a herd of elephants.

Officials said that while her husband managed to escape, Kalita was trampled to death by the herd. A team of forest guards reached the spot and found her body.

Police also reached the area and took custody of the body. Police said the body was sent to the district government hospital for post-mortem, and it was later handed over to the family members.

Several individuals, including forest officials, have lost their in elephant attacks in Assam in the past one year. In some cases, wild elephants attacked humans outside the forest areas as they came out in search of food, forest officials said.

As precautionary measures, residents near forest areas sometimes put up electrical fences which have also led to the death of a few elephants, officials added.