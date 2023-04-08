Infected by Covid, 70-year-old Bihar woman dies of heart attack

In the first reported death arising out of Covid-19 in Bihar over the last three months, a 70-year-old woman of Makdumpur village in Jehanabad district died of heart attack at the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMCH) on Friday evening, health officials said on Saturday. The patient was referred to the Covid ward at the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College on Friday. (Representative Image)

“The patient had suffered a heart attack when she came to Gaya’s Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital, also known as pilgrim hospital, on Tuesday. Her ECG showed acute myocardial infarction and X-ray revealed pulmonary oedema. She tested positive on the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, a confirmatory test of Covid. As soon as we got her RT-PCR report, we immediately referred her to the Covid ward at the ANMMCH, where she died yesterday (Friday),” said Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh, Gaya’s civil surgeon.

The body was cremated on Saturday following Covid protocol, said people familiar with the matter.

A couple of deaths of patients suffering from co-morbidities and infected by the SARS CoV-2 virus that causes coronavirus were last reported earlier this year, said state health officials.

Bihar had as many as 76 active cases of Covid-19, of which 53 were reported from Patna, according to the government’s Covid-19 report compiled on Friday. Gaya had as many as 11 active cases, followed by three in East Champaran, two in Rohtas and one each in Aurangabad, Begusarai, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Sitmarhi and Siwan.

Two of the Covid-19 patients were admitted at the dedicated Covid hospitals of the government while the remaining 74 were under home isolation.

On Monday, health officials said a 27-year-old woman from Bihar’s Rohtas district had tested positive for XBB.1.16, currently the dominant subvariant of Omicronacross in the country, in the first such case reported in the state.

Bihar ramped up its testing, and tested a total of 50,466 samples on April 6. Of these, 22,593 tests were done through RT-PCR and another 27,840 through rapid antigen kits.

