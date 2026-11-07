Bihar government directs departments to clear salary dues before festive season

Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit has directed all government departments to clear pending salaries before Diwali and Chhath, ensuring that no employee should face delays in receiving their dues during the festive season. Departments have also been asked to keep offices open on Saturday, if required, to complete the necessary formalities. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

The chief secretary warned departments against delays and called for immediate steps to release pending payments.

At a high-level review meeting held virtually with district magistrates and SPs from all districts on Friday, Amrit expressed concern over delays in salary payments by several departments, including education, health, rural development, home, and revenue and land reforms.

He directed all drawing and disbursing officers and district magistrates to take immediate steps to clear pending salary payments.

Departments have also been asked to keep offices open on Saturday, if required, to complete the necessary formalities.

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Reiterating the chief minister's directive, Amrit stressed that every government employee must receive their salary before the festive season.

According to a statement issued by the cabinet secretariat, "Strict instructions were issued to all DMs to take necessary measures at their respective levels to ensure compliance. Special warnings were issued to departments that have failed to ensure timely salary payments".

Amrit emphasised the need to improve the work culture and stated that additional efforts should be made, if necessary, to streamline the system.

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Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to launch a statewide Chhath puja awareness drive from November 10 to 16, with traditional folk songs, publicity jingles and welcome gates planned across the state to mark the grand festival of faith.

The chief secretary directed officials to strengthen public awareness and ensure extensive publicity across the state.

As part of the campaign, traditional Chhath songs and promotional jingles will be played at railway stations, bus terminals, airports and Patna Metro.

Posters highlighting the festival will also be displayed at these locations.

Chhath songs will be broadcast daily from 1 pm to 2 pm through the central public address system in Secretariat offices, while jingles will be played at major government offices and public places.

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The government will also set up attractive 'Chhath Welcome Gates' at entry points in all 18 border districts and along major entry routes in other districts.

To extend the campaign to rural areas, all Panchayat Sarkar Bhawans will be required to display Chhath-related posters, banners and streamers, officials said.