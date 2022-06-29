Heavy rain lashes Bihar, lightning kills 5
Heavy rain, accompanied with lightning and thunderstorm, claimed five lives across four districts in Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.
Extremely heavy rain occurred at Forbesganj and Araria while heavy to very heavy rain occurred at Sitamarhi, Supaul, Madhepura and Kishanganj during the past 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.
Two people died in Bhojpur whereas Aurangabad, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur recorded one death each.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of five people and announced ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the next kin of each deceased.
Meanwhile, Patnaites woke up to a rainy morning as heavy to very heavy rain accompanied with high-speed winds lashed the state capital, for the first time this monsoon season.
Patna recorded 37 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.
The first long spell of showers exposed the poor preparedness of Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) as majority of posh localities, including Bihar Vidhan Mandal, were seen submerged in stormwater.
Rainwater gushed inside the premises of Bihar Vidhan Mandal while several localities, including Station Road, Gandhi Maidan, Kurji, Digha, Dak Bunglow, Hartali More, Boring Road, Shivpuri, Patliputra, Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh, Ashok Rajpath, Gardanibagh, Bazar Samiti and pockets of Bailey Road were seen inundated after rain.
Residents could be seen wading through knee-deep water near Kankarbagh, Kurji More, Gardanibagh and Bailey Road. Several two-wheelers skidded due to waterlogging and dug up roads and open manholes.
Prakash Kumar, a college student near Digha, said, “My bike skidded near Danapur due to dug up road in the morning. I faced minor injuries but my friend who was a pillion rider got severely injured. Seeing the bad condition of roads, I am afraid of riding bike in the monsoon season.”
However, PMC claimed they were on alert mode and waterlogging was cleared from the majority of places till the evening.
Municipal commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar, said, “Rainwater from the premises of Bihar Vidhan Mandal was cleared with the help of jetting machines as soon as rain abated . Besides, waterlogging from other prominent areas, including Digha Road, Kurji, Gandhi Maidan, Police Colony and Patliputra Colony, was also cleared by the afternoon.”
“Our quick-response team is on alert mode. We have constituted 19 zonal quick response teams across 75 wards. They are taking rounds of their respective localities to clear waterlogging. Residents can lodge complaints regarding waterlogging on 24x7 helpline number 155304. Our officers also inspected all 42 permanent sump houses and 21 temporary sump houses which were found in good working condition”, he added.
Meanwhile, meteorologists said heavy rain would continue in majority parts of the state till July 2.
-
‘Why this haste to rename Aurangabad after so long?’
The last decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray government, of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, is being viewed as “purely political” by the city's residents. “What was the Shiv Sena doing since 1988, when Bal Thackeray declared his desire to rename the city as Sambhaji Nagar?” asked Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel. “The Sena has since been in power for two terms.” Interestingly, district president of the Sambhaji Brigade, Ramesh Gaekwad, agreed with Jaleel.
-
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get Bhagwanpuria’s transit remand
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted a one-day transit remand of jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, to the Punjab Police for probe in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. The special investigation team probing the case has claimed that Bhagwanpuria, who is an associate of “main conspirator” Lawrence Bishnoi, had provided two shooters for the high-profile killing while being lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail. The remaining four are still absconding.
-
49-yr-old man succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana
A 49-year-old man from Moti Nagar area succumbed to Covid even as 39 fresh cases of the virus surfaced in the district on Wednesday. The deceased, who was undergoing treatment at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, was fully vaccinated and as per preliminary findings, he was not suffering from comorbidity. The district currently has 207 active cases, of which 201 patients are under home isolation.
-
Ludhiana police bust fraudsters’ gang with arrest of four
Focal Point police have arrested four members of a gang of fraudsters involved in duping people by preparing forged land documents . SHO at Focal Point police station, Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, said that they had registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC on June 11 based on a complaint lodged by Harsimran Jasbir Singh of Sector 4 of Chandigarh.
-
Driest June in seven years for Mumbai
Mumbai: The city this year experienced its driest June in seven years. The India Meteorological Department's base weather station at Santacruz recorded just 252.4mm of rainfall since June 1, as of 8.30am on Wednesday, as against the normal measure of 493.1mm. This is the lowest June rainfall received in Mumbai since 2014, which happened to be a drought year for the entire country when the IMD received just 87.3mm of rain.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics