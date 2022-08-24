On notice, Bihar Speaker opens special session, then quits
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, despite a notice of no-confidence served against him by some legislators two weeks ago, presided over the House on Wednesday when it met for the special session called by the new government to seek trust vote, and then adjourned the House till 2 pm after resigning from his post, averting a possible ugly scene.
Sinha, however, nominated senior JD-U leader Narendra Narayan Yadav to preside over the remaining part of the session.
The government, though, stuck to Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari in the Chair in the second half, terming the Speaker’s action unconstitutional.
Hazari presided over the House when chief Minister Nitish Kumar moved the motion for trust vote in the second half for the debate.
When the session resumed in the second half, Yadav took the Chair, but cited the Constitutional provision that the in the absence of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker should preside. “The Deputy Speaker is present in the House and he will preside,” he said.
In a quick turn of events, the government also called a cabinet meeting at 12.30 pm to apprise the Governor about Sinha’s resignation and need for filling up the vacancy, besides extending the present session.
Before announcing his resignation, Sinha said he had run the Assembly impartially for 20 months with the cooperation of both the treasury and opposition benches, making sure that the House arithmetic was not used to silence voices. “I will hope the same continues and all the members get equal opportunity and the dignity of the legislature, and of the legislators, is upheld,” he said.
Sinha said he would have resigned the day a new government was formed, but he was not allowed the opportunity after the notice of his removal was served to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat. “The notice carried some baseless and unfortunate allegations against me, Therefore, I wanted to present my viewpoint through facts and present my report card before you all, as the House collectively made it possible,” Sinha said.
He said that during his short tenure, the House scripted many successes. “Three big centenary events were held in which President, Prime Minister and Speaker participated, while the House sessions ran smoothly with 100% answers to questions and equal status to both treasury and opposition benches. Above all, cooperation from both sides remained the high points until there was change of government due to change of equation. To usher in transparency, the proceedings were telecast live and honest efforts were made to protect the dignity of the legislature and the legislators. All this could not be termed undemocratic and dictatorial,” he said.
Sinha also alluded to a spat between CM Kumar and him in the House earlier this year. “The disrespect shown by the chief minister to the Chair is known to all. When I decided to organise discussion on the best legislators and the best legislature, JD-U legislators boycotted,” he said.
The Speaker said he has no criminal cases against him, but there are many in the House with taint. “Unfortunately, those tainted try to cast aspersions on others with clean image,” he said, without taking names.
Former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to become LoP
Patna The Bihar BJP on Wednesday chose Vijay Kumar Sinha, who stepped down as Speaker of the state Assembly, as the leader of its legislature party. In a communication sent to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal requested that Sinha be accorded the status of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP). Serving his third consecutive term from the Lakhisarai Assembly segment, Sinha has also been a minister from 2017 to 2020.
2 persons pretending as police officers booked for looting motorists in Ambernath, Bhiwandi
In two separate incidents, two persons who pretended to be traffic police officials, looted commuters on roads in Ambernath and Bhiwandi by demanding money under various traffic violations. The two accused have been booked under Bhiwandi and Ambernath police stations. In the Bhiwandi incident, the complainant, Dilip Bhoir, 60, was riding a bike on Tadali Pipeline Road at around 10.30am when the two persons stopped him. They asked to see his licence.
Touching private parts of minor with sexual intent is sexual assault, says HC
The Bombay high court recently said that merely touching the private parts with sexual intent was sufficient to make out a case of sexual assault and rejected the appeal of a man convicted in 2017 under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. While the alleged incident occurred on December 11, 2013, the FIR was registered on December 13.
Physically disabled man arrested by Taloja police for raping young girls
A 48-year-old physically-challenged man, who befriended young girls and women brought up by single parents via dating app and then raped them, has been arrested by Taloja police on Monday. He used to also click their photos and then later start blackmailing them. The accused, identified as Surajbhan Singh (48), has raped at least two women of which one is a minor. He would target those who have only a single parent.
Kalamboli resident duped of ₹20K while booking rooms in Shirdi online
Kalamboli resident, Sagar Godke (21) didn't think that the casual act of room reservation online could lead to him getting scammed. An attempt to reserve two rooms in a well-known hotel in Shirdi for a family trip led to Godke being duped of ₹20,000 in a matter of minutes. Random search on Google for the contact number of the hotel led to the scam. On August 23, Godke filed a case with the cyber police.
