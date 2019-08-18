Plan to make Lucknow a filth-free city by October 2

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:57 IST

As a tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) plans to make the state capital a filth-free city by October 2.

“The aim is to check accumulation of garbage at places other than our dump yards, from where filth is taken to the landfill site by LMC trucks. If we are able to control spread of filth, we will be able to term Lucknow as a filth-free city,” said Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner.

The LMC would place 100 compactors at important places to stop open dumping of waste. The waste would now be put into the compactors.

The corporation would purchase 500 big dustbins that would be placed at various spots while 500 mid-sized dustbins would be placed in main markets and other public places.

The LMC will also purchase 20 small vehicles to transport filth from various corners of the city. Around 200 handcarts would also be bought for removing filth from the narrow lanes of Lucknow.

Tripathi said, “If the LMC is successful in doing this before October 2, it would be the corporation’s biggest tribute to Gandhiji.”

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 23:57 IST