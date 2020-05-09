PMC puts up additional barricades in red zones

cities

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:56 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now sealing red zones in the city physically to ensure a stricter lockdown in the areas most affected by the pandemic.

As the number of Covid-19 patients shot up in the 63 containment zones, PMC sprung into action and sealed the red zones with tall barricades.

PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “It is true that the administration is sealing the red zone areas physically and keeping only limited access points to enter those areas for providing essential items and medical services.”

According to Gaikwad, the additional barricades are to control movement in these affected areas. The peth areas, slums have reported maximum Covid-19 patients, primarily those under the Bhavani peth and Dhole Patil wards.

“The administration is sealing the boundaries of these areas so that citizens cannot enter in these areas and at the same time cannot go outside of it,” Gaikwad said.

The PMC has also requested Pune police to depute more manpower in the containment zones.

“We’ve requested police in every lane to completely stop roaming of citizens in the internal areas as it would help break the chain of Covid-19,” Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad said that Pune will have a completely different model now.

“Earlier people from containment areas claimed that they did not have food, but now the civic body itself took the decision to deliver the grocery kits in 70,000 homes which will now have enough grocery for ten days,” he added.

According to Gaikwad, there are two models functioning in the city – on one side the civic body is relaxing restrictions and trying to re-open maximum businesses for the economy and on the other where strict measures are being enforced to ensure that Covid-19 is contained.