BJP to target 370 extra voters per booth

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started efforts to carry out political campaign for Lok Sabha polls across booth level in Pune.

Dheeraj Ghate, BJP city unit president, said, “We have given the party cadre target to increase 370 votes per booth across the city as compared to previous general elections. Our 10,000 workers would start doorstep visits in the next few days. The party’s ‘Ghar Chalo Abhiyaan’ on April 6 and April 7 aims to reach out to 10 lakh voters.”