Class 9-12 teachers, students await SCERT internal assessment guidelines

Pune: After the cancellation of offline examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 due to the Covid pandemic situation, the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is yet to release the internal assessment pattern for students of Class 9 to Class 12 for the ongoing academic year. Officials said that the guidelines will be issued soon. They also added that the guidelines will include offline and online examination for students for consistent evaluation for the ongoing academic year.

This year, the Maharashtra government cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in line with the similar step taken by the central and international education boards. However, unlike other boards that have issued guidelines for internal assessment, the state education department is yet to release the guidelines.

With no guidelines in sight, principals and teachers fear that lack of uniformity in evaluation during the academic year may reflect during the final evaluation in case examinations are cancelled next year as well due to the pandemic.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district principals’ association, said that guidelines are must to keep assessment of students consistent.

“This year, students expected to appear in examinations and prepared for it. However, at the last minute, the exam was cancelled due to rising cases of Covid. Since there is no exam, many students are neglecting their studies and it can affect their learning process. If guidelines are given, students can seriously attempt the given assignments while teachers can also encourage students to remain serious towards their studies even if the classes are conducted online,” said Gaikwad.

Students from Class 1 to Class 8 are assessed on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) under the Right to Education (RTE). Under CCE, these students are evaluated on their performance throughout the year. However, the question of evaluation of students from Class 9 to Class 12 remains.

Vikas Garad, deputy director of SCERT, said that the guidelines will be issued soon.

“Till Class 8, students are to be assessed by the CCE. For Class 9 to Class 12, guidelines will be issued soon. This will help in keeping the result uniform for the students. Principals and teachers will have to take assignments and tests at class level for internal assessment in online as well as offline modes,“ said Garad.

He said comprehensive directives will be issued soon where problems like dropout students, network issues in rural areas will be addressed in detail.