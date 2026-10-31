Despite political differences, Maha expects leaders to come together; says Fadnavis after attending prog with Thackeray cousins

Maharashtra expects political leaders to come together at cultural and literary events despite their ideological differences, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, describing the book launch attended by him, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray as a reflection of the state’s culture. Devendra Fadnavis attended an event with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday. (FILE)

“People appreciated the programme, and I feel that more such events should be organised in future. I believe this is the culture Maharashtra expects,” Fadnavis told reporters, a day after the three leaders shared the dais at the unveiling of ‘Maharashtrachya Hasyarekha’, a book documenting the work of 75 cartoonists who have contributed to the state’s cartooning tradition over the past 100 years.

Describing the event as a gathering of lovers of literature, Fadnavis said that the speeches were light-hearted and intended to create a pleasant atmosphere. “Our ideologies may differ, and there may often be ideological differences between us. Politically, we may criticise each other but despite these differences, we can still come together at such events. I believe the event reflected a beautiful aspect of Maharashtra’s culture,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking on the sidelines of an event held in Pune on Thursday, where he inaugurated six new manufacturing facilities of EKA Mobility and its group companies. Union minister of road transport Nitin Gadkari and Union minister of heavy industries H D Kumaraswamy were also present on the occasion.

At the event, Fadnavis said that Maharashtra’s public transport utilities, including the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and BEST, will require around 50,000 electric vehicles (EV) over the next three years. He said that the growing demand presented an opportunity for the state’s EV manufacturing industry.

“Maharashtra is emerging as the EV manufacturing hub of the country. Our state is attracting the maximum investment in this sector. Pune has been a hub for the EV sector, and now Sambhajinagar and Nagpur are also emerging as hubs,” Fadnavis said.

He said that demand is rising across segments, including two-wheelers, cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles, and manufacturers will need to increase production to keep pace.

Fadnavis said that the state is also working to expand its green energy capacity. Maharashtra currently has an installed power generation capacity of 35,000 MW, which is expected to rise to 46,000 MW by 2030. Of the projected capacity, 91% will come from green energy, he said. The government also plans to ensure that at least 50% of the power supplied to data centres coming up in the state is green energy.

On charging infrastructure, the chief minister said that the state has prepared a framework, in consultation with EV manufacturers, to set up charging stations along highways. The government will facilitate availability of land and other infrastructure required for these stations.

Gadkari said that reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels is important for both the economy and the environment. India’s fossil fuel import bill stands at around ₹22 lakh crore, he said, adding that greater use of alternative and biofuels can help reduce this burden.

“There is immense potential in the country in the EV sector. The EVs manufactured in India are also being exported,” Gadkari said. He also called for lower electricity tariffs at EV charging stations along national highways. The current tariff of ₹22 per unit is too high, he said, adding that he has urged the Union power ministry to frame a policy to reduce it. He also requested Fadnavis to lower charging tariffs in Maharashtra.

“Ideally, charging between 8 am and 6 pm should cost ₹5 per unit. The tariff could be higher after 6 pm. If this issue is addressed, EVs will become more popular,” Gadkari said.