Forest dept identifies three key areas with prominent research gaps

PUNE: While preparing its 10-year working plan, the forest department has identified three key areas including biodiversity, carbon sequestration and non-timber forest products (NTFPs) where there are yawning gaps in research that need to be fulfilled on a priority basis. Addressing these gaps will help create detailed base data for further policymaking, said a forest department official. A research proposal has been included in the 10-year working plan, which has been submitted to both state and central authorities. (HT PHOTO)

The three areas where there are prominent gaps in research include:

Biodiversity: Apart from a few mammals, trees, herbs and shrubs, the department does not have a record of the whole gamut of biodiversity in the Pune division. As such, the forest department has highlighted the need for a biodiversity assessment study (Pune division).

Carbon sequestration: Carbon sequestration is an important aspect of the contribution of forests towards climate change. However, since the forest department does not have base data, it is difficult to monitor the increase/decrease in sequestration levels. Also, the methodology for the assessment of different pools of carbon should be very clear to the SOFR units so that information is more accurate. Hence, research is needed for tier 3-level measurements of the key C-stock components over time.

Non-timber forest products (NTFPs): NTFPs are integral to the health and productivity of the forests. Though the department has data on major NTFP tree species and a few prominent medicinal plants, there is a wide variety of species on which there is no data. Research is required for documentation of all species. Similarly, there is need to devise the best methods for harvesting such species.

Apart from these key areas, the department also wants to conduct research at selective sacred groves in the Pune division by declaring them as research plots/biodiversity heritage sites. Additionally, details of medicinal plants and traditional knowledge need to be recorded in the working plan. The working plan has also highlighted that some nurseries (Bhambhurda Range, Wadgaon and Shirota Range) have expertise in raising good stock, and that these nurseries should be upgraded for raising quality seeds/seedlings and planting stock. The department, with the help of its research wing, may undertake experiments related to different aspects of nurseries, a forest official said.

A research proposal has been included in the 10-year working plan, which has been submitted to both state and central authorities. Further process will be implemented upon approval of the same, said Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune Forest Division.

