Loudspeaker violations in state: 438 of 689 cases filed in 2026 yet to be chargesheeted

PUNE: Cases registered for violations involving loudspeakers and sound amplification devices in public places in Maharashtra have nearly tripled in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the whole of 2024, even as a significant number remain pending investigation. In 2025, chargesheets were filed in 326 of the 328 cases, leaving two pending. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The state registered 689 such cases between January and September this year, compared with 247 in 2024 and 328 in 2025. However, chargesheets have been filed in only 251 of the cases registered this year, leaving 438 pending, according to an affidavit submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The figures were provided by Sagar Patil, assistant inspector general of police (law and order), Maharashtra Director General of Police’s office, in response to proceedings on noise pollution and enforcement of regulations governing loudspeakers and sound amplification systems.

The affidavit states that all 247 cases registered in 2024 were chargesheeted. In 2025, chargesheets were filed in 326 of the 328 cases, leaving two pending. In contrast, nearly 64% of the cases registered between January and September 2026 were yet to be chargesheeted.

Across the three reporting periods, police registered 1,264 cases, filed chargesheets in 824 and had 440 pending. The affidavit does not specify the reasons for the pendency or the stage of investigation in individual cases.

The police department has outlined measures to monitor noise pollution. It said violations had been reported both from unauthorised loudspeakers and from sound amplification systems operating with permission but exceeding prescribed noise limits.

Local police stations have been directed to measure noise levels in their jurisdictions and submit monthly reports on violations. These reports are to be forwarded to the Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) and regional officers of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. The directions were issued through a circular in July 2025.

The affidavit states that action can be initiated under the Maharashtra Police Act against loudspeakers violating prescribed norms, whether installed with or without permission.

Petitioner’s concerns

The proceedings stem from a petition filed by Pune-based audiologist and noise pollution activist Kalyani Mandke, who raised concerns about noise from loudspeakers during the Ganesh festival and other public events. The petition alleged violations of prescribed noise standards and sought effective enforcement of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

“Noise pollution is not restricted to the festival season. It is a year-round problem, and enforcement of the prescribed standards must continue throughout the year. Authorities cannot limit their action to occasional drives during festivals,” Mandke said.

She stressed the need to protect silence zones, particularly around hospitals and educational institutions.

“Declared silence zones must be protected in letter and spirit. Hospitals and educational institutions cannot be expected to function amid excessive noise. The existing rules are adequate; what is needed is their consistent and effective implementation,” she said.

The matter, which initially focused on noise pollution during festivals in Pune, widened after the NGT took suo motu cognisance. The proceedings now cover loudspeakers and public address systems operating beyond permitted noise limits, as well as the need for year-round enforcement.

While the police data points to a sharp rise in case registrations, the 438 cases awaiting chargesheets in 2026 highlight the gap between registering violations and taking them through the investigation process.