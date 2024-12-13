PCMC to reopen mishandled complaints on Smart Sarathi

Following complaints from citizens the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has strengthened its Smart Sarathi Grievance Resolution System by introducing a comprehensive feedback mechanism. In the past few months, there have been complaints by citizens claiming dissatisfaction over the closure of complaints. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Smart Sarathi, launched as part of PCMC’s e-governance initiatives, serves as a centralized platform for lodging grievances, tracking resolutions, and improving citizen engagement. However, in the past few months, there have been complaints by citizens claiming dissatisfaction over the closure of complaints.

As per officials, between November 1 and December 9, PCMC resolved a total of 8,076 complaints received through Smart Sarathi. Feedback was collected for 5,349 complaints, revealing that 63% of the complainants expressed satisfaction with the resolution, while 8% of the complainants expressed dissatisfaction, with 2% of among these reporting that their complaints were closed without any action. As many as 29% of the complainants did not respond, they said in a statement released on Thursday.

Shekhar Singh, PCMC municipal commissioner, has warned of strict action for negligence including suspension and departmental inquiries against erring officials.

“Any complaint found closed without resolution will be forcefully reopened through the system by the administration until the grievance is addressed properly. Furthermore, the complainants will receive a second feedback call to ensure they are satisfied with the redressal,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of departmental accountability, stating, “The feedback mechanism under Smart Sarathi is a crucial step towards making governance more transparent and responsive. Heads of departments must ensure timely and effective resolution of complaints. Strict action, including suspension and initiation of departmental inquiries, will be taken against those responsible for such lapses. Accountability is non-negotiable, and citizens’ concerns must be prioritized,” added Singh.

Facility to reopen complaints for escalation

In addition to feedback calls, PCMC has, for the past six months, introduced a facility for citizens to reopen complaints if they feel their grievances were closed without resolution. Once reopened, such complaints are automatically escalated to senior officials to ensure proper action. This mechanism ensures that no grievance is ignored and reinforces PCMC’s commitment to responsive governance.

Pattern-based action through grievance analysis

PCMC has also initiated a broader pattern analysis of complaints to identify root causes and systemic issues in specific areas. By analyzing why certain areas receive a higher number of complaints, the corporation aims to implement proactive, large-scale solutions rather than addressing issues on a case-by-case basis. This data-driven approach will help address recurring problems and improve overall service delivery.