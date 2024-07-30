PMC intensifies preventive measures amid flood-like conditions

Wary of the outbreak of waterborne and vector-borne diseases in the wake of the recent flood-like situation in the city caused by torrential rain, newly-appointed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health chief, Dr Nina Borade, has directed deputy health officers, assistant health officers and ward medical officers to implement precautionary measures on a priority basis, said officials. The team visited Ekta Nagar and Vitthal Nagar Colony on Sinhagad Road; Nimbaj Nagar, Anand Nagar and Patil Estate in Shivajinagar; and Pulachi Wadi and Bhim Nagar in Kasba Peth among other areas. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Borade on Saturday visited flood-affected areas in the city along with deputy health officer Dr Kalpana Baliwant; and assistant health officers Dr Sanjeev Wavare and Dr Suryakant Devkar.

Starting Tuesday, mobile medical teams from the PMC’s Laigude Dispensary and Dalvi Hospital and from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) will attend to patients in affected areas and provide immediate healthcare. The mobile teams will have doctors, nurses, pharmacists and support staff.

Dr Borade said, “To prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria, the insect control department has carried out insecticide spraying to prevent mosquito breeding. Besides, fumigation has been carried out in areas with high mosquito density. To prevent the spread of waterborne diseases, 400 bottles of Mediclor have been distributed to sterilise drinking water.”

All medical officers in PMC hospitals have been instructed to take measures to prevent the outbreak of diseases like leptospirosis. Those showing symptoms have been urged to seek immediate medical treatment.

Dr Baliwant said that all PMC hospitals and dispensaries are stocked with ample supply of medicines. Health department staff is conducting door-to-door surveys in affected areas, providing first-aid to suspected patients, and referring them to PMC hospitals if required, she said.

According to PMC officials, public awareness campaigns are being conducted to educate citizens on measures to prevent waterborne and vector-borne diseases. To prevent the spread of infectious diseases due to the sludge and debris brought by the floodwaters, the insect control department is carrying out insecticide spraying and fumigation. These comprehensive health measures aim to ensure the wellbeing of Punekars during this challenging time, they said.