PMPML announces 50% fare concession for senior citizens from Nov 1

In a move aimed at providing financial relief to senior citizens, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced a 50 per cent concession on regular bus fares for passengers aged 60 and above from November 1, 2026. The latest decision extends the benefit to regular journey tickets, allowing senior citizens to avail the concession without purchasing a daily pass. (HT FILE)

Approved by the PMPML Board of Directors, the concession will apply across all bus routes in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and areas under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Until now, PMPML offered a 50 per cent concession through its daily senior citizen pass, priced at ₹35 against the regular fare of ₹70. The latest decision extends the benefit to regular journey tickets, allowing senior citizens to avail the concession without purchasing a daily pass.

Passengers will have to carry valid age proof, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card or PMPML-issued senior citizen identity card, to avail the benefit. PMPML has clarified that the Aadhaar card must mention the complete date of birth to establish eligibility.

Mahesh Awhad, chairman and managing director of PMPML, said, “Our objective is to make public transport more affordable and accessible for senior citizens. With this decision, passengers aged 60 years and above will be able to avail a 50% concession on regular bus ticket fares across all PMPML routes. “

Welcoming the decision, senior citizen commuter Raosaheb Kamble said, “This is a welcome move, especially for those of us who depend on buses for our everyday travel. Many senior citizens travel frequently for medical appointments, shopping and other essential work. A 50% reduction in ticket fares will help reduce our daily expenses and make travelling by PMPML buses more affordable.”