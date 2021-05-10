Ramwadi underpass diversion causing inconvenience to commuters

The Ramwadi underpass was closed by Pune traffic police on April 24, 2021, in anticipation of MahaMetro starting work on construction of six pillars, which is causing problems among residents living in Kalyani Nagar and Viman Nagar, causing them to take longer detours to travel between Koregaon Park and Viman Nagar.

“I was going to my doctor for a follow up and we had to go round up, although there is not much traffic, it causes a lot of inconvenience when a person is in a hurry to complete his work and return back home. I am aware of the metro beginning their work on this stretch but with almost 60 per cent of the labourers not there, why close the underpass early,” said Qaneez Sukhrani, Viman Nagar Citizen’s Forum.

The forum has also written to DCP traffic and to PMC authorities demanding to open up Ramwadi underpass so that inconvenience is not caused to public. Currently, commuters are subject to a long 7-km detour from Kalyani Nagar to Viman Nagar.

They have also suggested that traffic police should not shut down Ramwadi when there is no immediate work from Metro in those areas where the underpass is without work, man and machinery, it is unnecessarily inconveniencing local public and those going to airport.

DCP traffic Rahul Shrirame stated that he personally visited the Ramwadi underpass and diversion made for completion of work until October 2021.

In a letter, DCP said, “I would like to submit in broad sense of public interest that MahaMetro undergoing construction work from Civil court to Ramwadi work is in progress. Ramwadi underpass is a small narrow path so pillar cannot be installed at the centre of road so pillars are to be constructed at both sides of the narrow underpass road. MahaMetro rail has assured to complete the work in six months so they sought permission for work and diversion of traffic as the underpass road is narrow and cannot run traffic when work is on. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic and lockdown, there is less traffic on the road so instructed the metro to gear up the work. As we do not know till how much time the pandemic will stay, I discussed with metro officials to fasten the work and complete it on time. This decision is taken in public interest and there is no such interest to cause inconvenience to traffic and public. Hence, the decision to close Ramwadi underpass is taken practically considering the less traffic during lockdown along with traffic diversion with utmost convenience for people and traffic.”

Ganesh Sonawane from Maha Metro said, “We are working on the stretch from Kalyani Nagar to Viman Nagar and we feel that this is the best period to work as there is less traffic on the road. We are working with 50 percent of the labour force and have brought all the resources to work on this stretch to meet with the deadlines and if possible, finish before the deadline. We are aware that it is causing an inconvenience to the locals at this moment but once this mega project is ready, traffic will be smooth.”