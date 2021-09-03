Home / Cities / Pune News / ‘Rs42-cr security work tender given to agency run by BJP MLA’
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

‘Rs42-cr security work tender given to agency run by BJP MLA’

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allotting a Rs42-crore security project to an agency owned by BJP MLA
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:00 AM IST

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allotting a Rs42-crore security project to an agency owned by BJP MLA.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given the security work contract to Crystal agency. The PMC is going to pay Rs42 crore to the agency. Due to pressure from BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil, the ruling BJP has given the tender to this agency in the standing committee.”

The NCP leader said that the Pune Municipal Corporation standing committee on Tuesday got delayed and started at 3 pm instead of 11 am as there was conflict within BJP office-bearers over giving the tender to the agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.