Sassoon, BJMC reported zero Covid positive cases in its samples since March 10
As Delhi, Haryana and NCR continue to report a spike in Covid-19 cases, Pune’s BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital has been reporting zero new cases among all the Covid-19 tests done since March 10. Sassoon Hospital which also has one of the 21 genome sequencing labs under INSACOG now relies on private labs for positive samples to continue genome sequencing. The hospital has not reported a single positive case in any of its samples since Mach 10. However, to continue with genome sequencing BJ Medical College is procuring samples from private labs.
Dr Rajesh Karyakarte,head of Microbiology department at BJ Medical College said, “Since March 10, we have not reported a single positive sample in our labs. BJ Medical College has been the first one to report on the Delta variant in the country and has been vital when it comes to genome sequencing and also to increase testing in the city. We tested about 200-330 samples in March, which currently has gone down to about 200-100 samples daily. So since the past 40 days we have tested about 8,000 samples and none of the them have tested positive for the Covid-19 infection “
However, Dr Karyakarte added, that since the lab is also part of the Indian SARS-CoV -2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) they have to continue testing the samples and look for new variants if any. “We have to be on the lookout for any new variants and so, to continue that we collect samples from private labs for genome sequencing. Right now we are testing about 100-200 samples daily.”
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 153 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported seven new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,541 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported.
Madhya Pradesh logs 6 news Covid-19 cases; active tally at 45
Madhya Pradesh has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours that took the tally of infections to 10,41,266, an official from the state health department said on Wednesday. With the positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, the state currently has 45 active cases, he said. As per a government release, 11,70,55,861 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 49,616 jabs were given on Wednesday.
Punjab to give ₹1-crore ex gratia to kin of cops killed on duty
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced ₹1-crore ex gratia for the families of Punjab Police personnel who are killed in the line of duty. He also announced to enhance the police welfare fund from ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore from this financial year. Virtually addressing over 23,000 cops of all ranks, the chief minister directed them to adopt zero tolerance towards gangsters, drugs, terrorism, illegal mining and corruption.
Green clearances for key projects in Dahanu declared ‘null and void’
Mumbai The chairman of the newly-reconstituted Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority has declared green clearances for key infrastructure projects passing through Dahanu taluka in Palghar district as 'null and void'. The projects include the National Highways Authority of India's Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway Phase-II, the MMRDA's Surya irrigation scheme, and the Dahanu Regional Plan. The Supreme Court established the DTEPA in 1996 to protect India's first notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in Dahanu.
These cows at Rajasthan shelter have fixed deposits in their names
Radha, Radhika, Sita and Geeta have a fixed deposit of ₹1 lakh each in their name. They are stray cows, which were adopted by a cow shelter in Rajasthan. The interest earned on the fixed deposit ensures some medical help for them. The Jamvay Jyoti Goshala (cow shelter) in Bhodki village of Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, has around 1,000 cows of which 31 milch cows have ₹1 lakh each as fixed deposit in banks.
