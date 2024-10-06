SPPU semester exams to begin from October 22

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the schedule of winter semester examinations for students from first year to final year across its various faculties. The exams will start from October 22. As per the information given by the SPPU examination department, the written practical examinations of the eligible students who have filled the regular and backlog examination applications. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information given by the SPPU examination department, the written practical examinations of the eligible students who have filled the regular and backlog examination applications of the diploma degree and graduate courses have been conducted offline in a phased manner.

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation of the university has released detailed information about the examination on the university website http://www.unipune.ac.in/

“The examination of the degree course in all the disciplines as well as the first-year degree level examination in the traditional course i.e. arts and commerce science course examination as well as the first-year degree level examination in the law course should be organised at the college level. Similarly, preparation of examination schedule, preparation of question papers, conducting of actual examinations, checking of answer sheets, entering of marks in the protected internal system provided by the university etc. should be done from the college level,” said Mahesh Kakade, director of the SPPU examination and evaluation board.

“Except for the first year of the degree level in the traditional course, all graduate level courses, professional degree courses and graduate level examinations will be organised by the university. The examination of the courses covered under circular number 125 should be planned at the college level on the lines of university examination planning. In this regard, the university has clarified that the list and schedule of examiners should be submitted to the examination department within a given period of one month and take action only after taking prior approval, otherwise the results of our college will be kept reserved,” he added.

Whereas students are now worried about the exams coming during the Diwali festive period, Swati Bhosale a commerce student said, “The Diwali festival is at the end of this month and if the exams are around that period then we won’t be able to go back to our hometown to celebrate Diwali with our family.”