Time to penalise garbage-burning culprits

The recent incident of civic staff accidentally burning garbage in the open at a municipal garden underlines the need for strict measures to prevent such cases. HT readers and citizens suggest steps that civic body and residents should take to curb the practice that is harmful to health and the environment

PMC should issue warnings

To avoid public scrutiny, illegal garbage burning usually takes place early in the morning and late at night. The municipal corporation should increase patrolling in all areas and should also put-up signs warning about the dangers of garbage burning.

Nikita Meshram

Deploy garbage collection vehicles

Dry and garden waste burning should be prohibited. Because many establishments lack processing facilities, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) must deploy vehicles to collect garden waste.

Gunjan Khiwsara Savla

Penalise people who burn trash

The failure to remove garbage from open areas has contributed to illegal burning. The civic body should establish an efficient system for timely garbage collection in outlying areas. People who burn trash in public should face stiff penalties. Garbage collection trucks should come to town twice a day, in the morning and the evening.

Bharati Panchal

Appoint sanitary inspectors

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s solid waste management department should hire more sanitary inspectors to monitor garbage burning throughout the city. More inspectors should be on the ground, especially at night and early in the morning.

Diler Savla

Issue notices to culprits

Notices should be served to people who fail to decompose garbage. Illegal dumping of garbage should be also monitored by the Pune Municipal corporation.

Meena Lakhani

Target fringe areas

Garbage management in fringe areas should be a priority of the civic body. As the population is rising in these places. Large garbage collection crews should be deployed to collect the waste daily. There is a need for continuous action with the active involvement of residents who can help the administration in reducing garbage burning.

Jasmine Hemdani

Set up a system to collect waste

Tree leaves fall and not all the buildings have composting pits. The authorities should set up a system to collect garden waste from public locations and housing societies to prevent garbage burning.

Saurabh Kakliya

Prohibit public garbage burning

The sanitary inspectors who get involved in garbage burning should be suspended from their duties. Heavy fines should also be imposed on them so they don’t commit the same mistake again.

Neha Vagare

Carry out raids to identify violators

The ward offices should intensify checks. They should conduct covert raids to determine which society is burning garbage.

Ram Jangid

(As told to Jigar Hindocha)