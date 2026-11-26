Following questions raised over the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) project and its tendering process, state transport minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) chairman Pratap Sarnaik Wednesday directed the MSRTC vice-chairman and managing director to submit a detailed report on the entire project. Sarnaik has asked the MSRTC administration to provide a complete account of the administrative and technical procedures followed. (FILE) more

The directive comes amid questions raised in the media over the implementation of the NCMC project, tendering procedure adopted by the corporation, and selection of the company awarded the contract. Sarnaik has asked the MSRTC administration to provide a complete account of the administrative and technical procedures followed; right from the inception of the project to its current stage, along with supporting documents.

The minister has specifically sought details of the decisions taken to initiate the tendering process, administrative approval orders, terms and conditions of the tender, and the technical and financial eligibility criteria prescribed for the participating companies. He has also sought copies of bids submitted by all companies that participated in the tender, comparative statements, technical scrutiny reports and financial evaluation reports.

“Several questions have been raised in the media regarding the implementation of the NCMC project, its tendering process and selection of the contractor. It is therefore necessary to establish the exact facts and ensure that every stage of the project is examined. I have directed the MSRTC vice-chairman and managing director to submit all relevant information, including administrative and technical approvals, tender conditions, bids received from participating companies, evaluation reports and the basis for selecting the contractor. Details of the card pricing mechanism, financial transactions and revenue-related conditions must also be submitted. The complete report, along with supporting documents and the administration’s clear assessment, should be presented without any delay,” Sarnaik said.