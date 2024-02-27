 Unused land will be made available for MSME sector - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Unused land will be made available for MSME sector

Unused land will be made available for MSME sector

ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 27, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Singh further said that the administration aims to boost the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the area and would ensure that more land would be made available for the specific purpose

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shekhar Singh on Monday stressed the need to increase the livability index in the PCMC area with a special focus on developing civic amenities in the area. Singh was addressing a gathering of businessmen during the Pune International Business Summit organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA). Singh further said that the administration aims to boost the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the area and would ensure that more land would be made available for the specific purpose.

Singh was addressing a gathering of businessmen during the Pune International Business Summit organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA). (HT PHOTO)
Singh was addressing a gathering of businessmen during the Pune International Business Summit organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA). (HT PHOTO)

“Big corporates have huge land parcels and we will through revision of the Development Plan underdeveloped land available for the MSME sector. Several steps are being taken for the betterment of infrastructure of industries as per the futuristic vision of holistic development of the industrial area,” he said.

