Unused land will be made available for MSME sector

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shekhar Singh on Monday stressed the need to increase the livability index in the PCMC area with a special focus on developing civic amenities in the area. Singh was addressing a gathering of businessmen during the Pune International Business Summit organised by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA). Singh further said that the administration aims to boost the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the area and would ensure that more land would be made available for the specific purpose.

“Big corporates have huge land parcels and we will through revision of the Development Plan underdeveloped land available for the MSME sector. Several steps are being taken for the betterment of infrastructure of industries as per the futuristic vision of holistic development of the industrial area,” he said.