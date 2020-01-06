Requested Guv to release innocent people held during CAA protests: BSP’s Satish Mishra

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 17:55 IST

LUCKNOW: After a delegation of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders met Governor Anandiben Patel, national general secretary of the party Satish Chandra Mishra on Monday said they have requested the Governor to release innocent people who were jailed during the CAA protests.

“We have already spoken and voted against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Today we met the Governor with a request to release all the innocent people who have been jailed during protests against CAA. Many people lost their lives during the protests and some are still suffering. This Act saw widespread protests not only in UP but also across the country,” Mishra told reporters after the meeting.

The BSP leader further said that proper action should be taken against the people involved in the violence.

“Proper action should be taken against the people involved in the violence but the innocent should be released. Families of those who lost their lives should be given proper compensation,” he said.

A BSP parliamentary delegation had on December 18 met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded the rollback of the newly-enacted citizenship law.

Condemning the attack on JNU students, Mishra said, “We condemn the attack and it is not acceptable. Students should feel safe on their campus, proper action should be taken against the accused. Also, a detailed investigation should be carried out and nothing like this should happen in the future.” ANI