Robbers steal cash, valuables from car

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:35 IST
A wholesale vegetable trader was robbed of cash, gemstones and UAE dirhams collectively amounting to ₹1.73 lakh after an unidentified miscreant broke his car window and stole his bag on Tuesday.

Around 7.30 pm, Rajhans Saraswat, 40, went to meet his friend at his office at MAFCO Road in Vashi near APMC market and had parked his car in the market.

After meeting his friend and having dinner at a restaurant when Saraswat returned, he found one windowpane of his car broken. His brown leather bag containing his documents and valuables which he had kept on the seat were missing.

“An unknown person broke the window of the car and stole the bag. It contained ₹1.25 lakh worth blue sapphire stone and ₹48,000 in UAE dirhams along with his passport, bank documents, business papers and identity documents,” said an officer from APMC police station.

Saraswat lodged a case of theft against an unknown person. Police said they are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the miscreant.

