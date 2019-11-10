Several claimants for trust membership in Ayodhya

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 20:04 IST

Discussions have begun in Ayodhya among saints seeking membership of of the proposed trust to be set up by the Central government to facilitate construction of the Ram temple.

The Supreme Court on Saturday had ordered the Centre to set up the trust within the next three months to facilitate construction of the temple.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, is among the prominent claimants for membership of the trust.

The Nyas has been spearheading the Ram temple movement across the country since the 1990s. The 80-year old Mahant operates from the Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth in Ayodhya.

Triloki Nath Pandey, Ram Lalla Virajman’s ‘next friend’, is another claimant from Ayodhya. He represented the child deity in the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi -Babri Masjid dispute.

The apex court has validated the claim of Ram Lalla (the child deity) to the land, which was disputed before the verdict.

“We will accept the trust that the government forms for construction of the Ram temple,” said Pandey.

Then, there is Vishwa Hindu Parishad vice-president Champat Rai, who had played a crucial role in the court room battle by arranging legal documents for Hindu organisations in the title dispute.

Ashok Singhal, the late international president of the VHP, had entrusted all tasks related with the Ram temple to Rai when he (Singhal) was alive.

Although the court has rejected the Nirmohi Akhara’s claim to the land, it has asked the government to give representation to this akhara when the trust is formed. Mahant Dhinendra Das is the head of the Nirmohi Akhara.

“The role of saints from Ayodhya or their membership in the proposed Trust will be ceremonial rather than authoritative,” said a senior VHP leader who did not wish to be named.

The VHP wants some place for saints associated with the Ram temple movement in the proposed Trust.