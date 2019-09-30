e-paper
STF busts inter-state gang of thieves

  Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Special Task Force (STF) busted an inter-state gang of thieves in Saharanpur and arrested four of its members who were accused of committing thefts and robberies in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, said officials.

Three gold rings, 18 silver utensils, two SUVs, five cell phones and Rs 50,000 cash were recovered from the arrested gang members, said STF officials.

Thos arrested were identified as Aditya Kumar of Nangla Katak village, Pankaj Choudhary of Mota Kabulpur village in Bulandshahr, Surendra Kumar Sharma of Jagdamba Vihar in Saharanpur and Munniram Rojora of Gumaniwala village in Rishikesh (Dehradun).

STF officials said cases were registered against them in different police stations of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

The STF of Telangana has been informed about the arrests, said officials.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 20:26 IST

